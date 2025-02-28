Aashram S3 Part 2: 5 things to know about Chandan Roy Sanyal, playing Bhopa Swami in Bobby Deol-led show

Chandan Roy Sanyal, an acclaimed Indian actor, has garnered significant attention for his portrayal of Bhopa Swami in the popular web series Aashram. Born on January 30, 1980, in New Delhi, Sanyal hails from a Bengali family. He completed his education at Raisina Bengali School and later earned an honors degree in Mathematics from Zakir Husain College.

1. Sanyal's foray into acting began with a minor role as Batukeshwar Dutt in the 2006 film Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. However, it was his performance as Mikhail in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 film Kaminey that brought him critical acclaim and recognition in the industry.

2. Over the years, Sanyal has showcased his versatility across various film industries and genres. In Bengali cinema, he made a mark with his role in the 2010 film Mahanagar@Kolkata and continued to impress audiences with performances in Aparajita Tumi (2012) and Tope (2017).

His Hindi film repertoire includes notable works like F.A.L.T.U (2011), D-Day (2013), Jazbaa (2015), and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). In 2021, he appeared in the action-thriller Sanak.

3. Beyond films, Sanyal has made significant contributions to the digital space. His portrayal of Swami Bhupendra Singh, popularly known as Bhopa Swami, in the MX Player series Aashram has been particularly lauded, adding a new dimension to his acting career. Additionally, he has been part of web series like Parchhayee (2019), Bhram (2019), Forbidden Love (2020), and Ray (2021).

4. On the personal front, Sanyal's artistic inclinations are not limited to acting. He is trained in Chhau, a traditional dance form from eastern India, under the guidance of Bhumikeshwar Singh at the Triveni Kala Sangam academy.

5. Chandan Roy Sanyal's journey from a mathematics graduate to a celebrated actor exemplifies his dedication to the craft and his ability to adapt across mediums and languages.

With a career spanning over a decade, he continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic performances and remains a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry.