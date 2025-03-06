Abhay Deol opens up about facing 'violence’ in past relationships; reveals marriage plans: ‘Rather be single and lonely than…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence.

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, known for his remarkable performances in Dev D and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, has captivated audiences for over a decade. While he usually keeps his personal life private, he recently shared insights into his past relationships, revealing experiences of emotional turmoil and violence. He also spoke about his views on marriage, emphasizing his preference for solitude over being in an unhappy relationship.

During a chat with Humans of Bombay, the actor shared his perspective on love and relationships, emphasizing the natural flow of emotions. He expressed that in the grand scheme of life, feelings evolve without judgment, some may find lifelong companionship, others may explore multiple connections, while some choose solitude to discover themselves.

Abhay Deol also shared his views on marriage, stating that he doesn’t consider it a natural part of life. He expressed a preference for being single rather than in an unhappy relationship and said, "I’d rather be single and lonely than coupled up and miserable." Reflecting on his past experiences, he acknowledged having both positive and challenging relationships.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor opened up about experiencing toxicity in past relationships and said, “I don’t believe in violence, and I have had a lot of drama in some of my past relationships. They have turned violent as well, emotional mainly." He emphasized that such situations are unhealthy for both partners and viewed them as valuable learning experiences rather than placing blame.

Abhay reflected on past relationships, revealing he once dated a narcissist, which he later recognized as manipulative and emotionally distant. He acknowledged experiencing both fulfilling and challenging relationships, admitting that at times, he was at fault while in others, he received immense support from his partners.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhay Deol is set to star in Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The film also features legendary actresses Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, along with Anjali Anand in key roles. Backed by Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions, it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.