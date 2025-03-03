Abhay Deol recalls teachers being ‘extra nasty’ with him because of his family; ‘If something was in news…’

Abhay Deol hails from a renowned family of Bollywood stars, including his uncle Dharmendra and cousins Sunny and Bobby Deol, all of whom have established their presence in the industry. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, he reflected on his challenging childhood, revealing that a teacher often humiliated him and they were extra nasty due to his privileged background saying " if something was in the news, she would say it."

Abhay Deol shared insights into his upbringing, describing it as similar to a traditional Indian joint family in some aspects. However, he admitted that his family's celebrity status distanced him from the everyday realities of an average Indian household.

He noted that some of his experiences were exclusive to being part of a well-known family—something those from non-famous backgrounds wouldn’t encounter.

Deol reflected on the challenges of growing up in a film family. He shared that being part of a well-known household meant that a lot was written about them, leading to personal questions at school.

The Dev D actor mentioned that teachers often reacted in contrasting ways—some were overly kind due to their admiration for his family, while others were harsh, judging him for his privileged background.

Recalling a particular incident, Abhay spoke about a tuition teacher who frequently humiliated him in class because she disliked his family. He revealed that she would publicly insult him, make comments about his relatives, and even reference news headlines to criticize them in front of everyone.

As a child, he was unable to respond and simply internalized the experience. Looking back, he felt that such behavior reflected the teacher’s personal struggles, as she chose to demean a child and his family in a classroom setting. He also noted that his friends remained silent, likely intimidated by the harshness of her remarks.

Abhay Deol's upcoming project is the film Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The movie features veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman along with Anjali Anand, in significant roles. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza, the film is backed by Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.