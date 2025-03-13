Aamir Khan reveals he has begun working on his dream project Mahabharat; shares BIG update

Aamir Khan, who has often expressed his dream of bringing Mahabharat to the screen, recently revealed that he had finally begun working on the project.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Mar 13, 2025  |  06:08 PM IST |  246
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

In the past, Aamir Khan has often mentioned that he wishes to make the epic Mahabharat for the big screen. Ahead of his 60th birthday, the superstar shared a big update regarding his dream project. He revealed that he has begun working on it.

On March 13, 2025, Aamir Khan had a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi where they celebrated his 60th birthday in advance. During the event, he was asked about him making Mahabharat. In response, Aamir shared, “I have just started. Just starting, putting the team together for the writing and all that, just started.”

When asked if the project could be expected in the next five years, Aamir said that it will depend on how the first year goes.

