Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya fly to undisclosed location after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was one of the attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding events on July 12 and 13. She arrived with her daughter Aaradhya at both events and stole the show with her charm and smile.

After having a blast with other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan and having an emotional moment with Deepika Padukone, the beauty queen is off to an undisclosed location.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya leave India

The past days have been one of the memorable ones for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their relationship status graduated from childhood pals to life partners. To be a part of their union, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also came to the star-studded event with her daughter Aaradhya.

After enjoying the Aashirwad ceremony of the newly married couple on July 13, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress took a flight to an undisclosed location with her daughter. Minutes ago, both of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, dressed in their comfiest fits.

Take a look:

The mother and daughter duo twinned in black outfits for the travel. While the Devdas star donned a warm too with matching pants and shoes, her daughter also arrived in a cute Tom and Jerry cartoon sweatshirt paired with warm leggings and sports shoes. Both of them greeted the paparazzi with a smile before entering the airport.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities

Almost all of B-town, several political leaders including PM Modi, spiritual leaders, and religious gurus, international singers and celebrities, sports personalities, among others attended Anant and Radhika’s wedding ceremony on July 12 followed by their ‘Aashirwad ceremony’ on July 13. Today, July 14, the couple hosted a wedding reception.

Celebs like Govinda, Bobby and Sunny Deol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sobhita Dhulipala, lovebirds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh have already arrived at Jio World Convention Centre to wish the couple on their matrimony.

