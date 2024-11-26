All is well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai? Speculations arise as Shweta sends THIS to diva’s sister-in-law

The divorce rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been swirling on the internet for quite a long time now. The couple has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, whereas, Aishwarya's sister-in-law Shrima Rai's post caught everyone’s attention as she expressed gratitude to Shweta Bachchan Nanda for sending her a beautiful bouquet.

Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a beautiful bouquet comprised of pink roses, flowers, and sunflowers. Expressing gratitude, she thanked Abhishek Bachchan’s sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her husband Nikhil Nanda.

She wrote, "Thank you Nikhil Nanda & Shweta (accompanied by eye-holding tear and blue butterfly emojis) This is stunning.. (accompanied by face with star eye emoji)".

The separation rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai caught significant attention after the duo arrived and posed separately at the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Furthermore, a Reddit blog also started link-up rumors of Junior Bachchan with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur.

It was just a few days back that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a blog and took an indirect dig at the ongoing speculations surrounding his family. He admitted that he doesn’t speak much about his family as it is his domain and its privacy is maintained by him.

Addressing the ongoing claims on the internet, he stated, “Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications... Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society...”

He further mentioned that the usage of question marks with unverified information or untruths can be a legal safeguard. He noted that the suspected belief is sown among the people merely by the use of a question mark. The Sholay actor asserted that one can write whatever they want but when it is followed by a question mark, readers are "quite surreptitiously" made to believe it and expand on it to get valued repeats on their write-ups.

The legendary megastar then expressed his concern about how one write-up may affect the individual or a situation. In conclusion, he reacted strongly, stating, “I have question marked it .. SO THERE .., !!!! move on to the next .. EaCH PROFESSION CAN HAVE THESE QUALITIES .. and this is my safeguard in the write ..”

Meanwhile, the I Want To Talk actor recently while speaking to The Hindu thanked his wife, Aishwarya Rai. Citing his example, he called himself "lucky" to be able to go out and make movies while his wife at home is there to look after their daughter.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married for more than 17 years. They tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Aaradhya, in 2011.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II which was released in 2023. While the actress has yet to announce any new project, she often turns heads with her global appearances for coveted events.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is currently enjoying the release of I Want To Talk and also has Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and reportedly Shah Rukh Khan’s King in the pipeline.

