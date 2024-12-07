Aishwarya Rai is the total opposite of Abhishek Bachchan, reveals Tannaz Irani; find out how

Bollywood's beloved couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, have long been a symbol of romance, but recent rumors of their separation raised eyebrows. Now, their co-star Tannaz Irani has shared her experience of working with them, describing them as ‘opposites.’ She revealed that while Abhishek is the fun-loving prankster, Aishwarya remains extremely serious and focused.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Tannaz Irani shared funny memories from working with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on Kuch Naa Kaho. She recalled a moment when the crew decided to prank Abhishek, who was known for his playful antics.

Tannaz, new to the set, was roped in by choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant to pretend to throw a tantrum during a rope-pulling scene. The prank was hilarious, especially since no one expected her to be the one causing a scene.

Tannaz Irani reflected on her time working with Abhishek and shared how pulling pranks on set helped her become good friends with him. She described him as sweet and mentioned how pranking was a common occurrence during that time.

Recalling her experience with Aishwarya Rai, Tannaz highlighted how the actress’ serious demeanor made her the complete opposite of Abhishek.

She said, "I have worked with Aishwarya in two films, and she is someone extremely serious. She is the total opposite of Abhishek Bachchan."

Tannaz Irani also expressed how her stunning beauty left her feeling self-conscious, remarking that she looked like a doll and was captivating enough to make anyone lose themselves in her appearance.

Just a day ago, film producer Anu Ranjan posted a stunning picture on Instagram featuring herself with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai. The couple exuded happiness, sporting chic black outfits and broad smiles for the perfect shot. The photo serves as a clear testament to their strong bond, putting all divorce rumors to rest.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, while Abhishek Bachchan recently received acclaim for his performance in I Want To Talk.

Released on November 22, 2024, the film delves into the poignant father-daughter relationship, which takes an unexpected turn after a life-changing medical diagnosis. The movie also features Ahilya Bamroo, Pearl Dey, Pearle Maaney, Johny Lever, Tom McLaren, and more in significant roles.

