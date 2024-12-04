Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai drops cryptic note about not being 'jealous' and 'never in competition' amid diva's divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Rumors of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce kickstarted when the couple was spotted arriving separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year. While Junior Bachchan once denied the claims by flaunting his wedding ring, fans aren’t convinced yet. Hence, when Aish’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai dropped a cryptic note about not being ‘jealous’ and never in ‘competition,’ fans tagged it to Rai and Abhishek’s separating rumors.

A couple of hours ago, Shrima Rai, the sister-in-law of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared a post on her Instagram stories that grabbed eyeballs. The note she reposted on her social media account read, “Never jealous. Never intimidated. Never in competition. I got my blessings.”

Take a look:

Since this comes at a time when rumors of Aish and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce are rife, fans have started digging into the relationship of Shrima and the Bollywood actress. A user on Reddit inquired, “Weren't there rumors that she was misusing Aishwarya's name for some business deals and Aish found out, and all hell broke, plus her bro and his wife were not living with Aish's mother they had some problems.”

Another person also claimed that Shrima was ‘salty’ that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress didn’t wanted her to use her name for personal gains.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Abhishek’s sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, sent a bouquet to Shrima Rai. She took to her Instagram stories and thanked Shweta and her husband for sending her the flowers on her birthday. After being criticized on the internet, the wife of Aish’s brother, Aditya Rai, clarified, “My birthday was November 21, and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out.”

She added in her note, “I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman, I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this, my husband, mother-in-law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved.”

Shrima has been posting pictures with her mother-in-law and Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai, suggesting the couple lives with her.

