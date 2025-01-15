Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s 14-year-old son Yug Devgan is ‘very analytical’, shares inputs on his dad’s film trailers; reveals Azaad actor Aaman Devgan

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s nephew Aaman Devgan is all set to make his big screen debut opposite Rasha Thadani with Azaad. The youngsters were in an interview, talking about their inspirations, the film, and everything in between. This is when Aaman spoke about Yug Devgan, who according to him, is ‘very analytical’ and shares inputs on his dad’s film trailers. Read on!

During an interaction with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Aaman Devgan spoke about Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son, Yug Devgan. The youngster stated that the 14-year-old boy attended the trailer launch of his debut film.

Sharing more about the teenager, Aaman stated that Yug doesn’t behave like a 14-year-old and he is a wise soul and very mature. When he sees the trailer, he gives certain pointers and leaves people considering them. Even when he watched his father Ajay Devgn’s film trailers and other projects, he like ‘I think you should change this.’ Apparently, his inputs are so genuine that people think that this is a good point. “So, he is very analytical that way,” stated Aaman.

In the same chat, the debutant spoke about the Singham Again actor and stated that he is very strict when it comes to work. “As loving as he can be, he is equally strict when it comes to work. I think he is never satisfied,” the upcoming actor quipped adding that after the senior star watched his film’s trailer, the only thing he said to him was “Good job.”

On the other hand, Kajol is very fun and has a positive energy, “If I am ever low, feeling sad about something, I will just go and sit with her in a room. In 5 minutes, my mood will be perfect,” he divulged. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad will be released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

