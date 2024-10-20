Did Jigra director Vasan Bala delete his X account following backlash for defending Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer’s box-office failure? Find out

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra; directed by Vasan Bala, couldn’t perform well at the box office. Meanwhile, the film’s director had defended its box-office debacle in a recent interview, attracting mixed responses from internet users. Amidst all the chaos, Bala has deactivated his X account.

The much-anticipated film, Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina was released on October 11, 2024. Opposed to everyone’s expectations, the film tanked at the box office. Meanwhile, filmmaker Vasan Bala has deactivated his X account days after he was targeted by internet users for defending its failure.

Today, Sunday the 20th, Vasan’s social media account, which was active up until Saturday, has been removed. If we try to access his previous tweets or replies, we’re taken to empty spaces that say, 'This post is from an account that no longer exists.' Additionally, a notification appears on his profile stating, "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."

Following Vasan’s comment on the Jigra's failure, internet users started calling him 'arrogant' for not accepting the film's failure. After the account was deleted, several users defended Bala, stating that he alone should not be singled out for the film's failure.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vasan shared that the period following the film's release has been quite challenging for him. He acknowledged that releasing his films has always been a difficult journey. However, this time, the film made a significant impact, leaving him uncertain about how to handle the situation. The director highlighted the pressure that comes with mainstream cinema to perform well at the box office.

“The surprise was the failure because you obviously don’t set out to fail. Also, this was not a very stubborn, I-will-only-deliver-it-this-way kind of film. I thought it was a pretty accessible, straight-arrow film, and the emotions were universal,” he said further admitting that he disappointed producers Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer was a prison-break story that narrated the tale of a sister who goes to lengths to save her brother imprisoned in a foreign land. It also had Manoj Pahwa in the key role.

