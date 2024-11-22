Ali Fazal, daughter Zuneyra’s adorably creative new PIC is all ‘about love’ and we would kill to have Richa Chadha’s view to witness this moment

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal became parents to their baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July. Today (November 22), Ali shared an adorable moment with his daughter on social media, and it’s pure heart-melting gold. Richa couldn’t contain her joy and expressed her happiness in the comments section, making it the highlight of the post!

Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of his daughter Zuneyra's shadow alongside his own. The little one looks absolutely precious, sitting beside her dad. The picture is simply adorable and captures a beautiful moment of love. Ali captioned the post with, "About love!"

As soon as the Mirzapur actor posted the picture, his wife and actress Richa Chadha couldn’t hide her excitement. She shared her joy in the comment section, writing, "My heart is full." And we can totally understand why!

Along with her, several fans flocked to praise the adorable moment. One user commented, “Bebe Fazzz,” while another said, “Very creative.” Others simply wrote, “Lovely capture” and “Beautiful.” Several notable personalities, including Saba Pataudi and Smriti Khanna, joined in with heart emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier, the Heeramandi actress shared an adorable video of her daughter enjoying her playtime, surrounded by a Frida doll, an Amelie music box, and various toys. The little one seemed completely engrossed in her playful world. Along with the heartwarming video, the actress humorously referred to her daughter as the ‘best collab’ she had with her husband.

In the post, she shared her joy with a lighthearted caption that read, "Pause the scrolling for a timeline cleanse. My baby, a Frida doll, Amelie music box and her toys... The best collab between @alifazal9 (Now only to make the world better... sigh. Onwards. No choice really) #ZunZun #newmommy #peace #Howtomaketheworldlivable #anxietyandeuphoria."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's love story began on the sets of the film Fukrey, where they first met. They got married in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act, later celebrating their union with a grand ceremony in 2022. In February this year, the couple joyfully revealed they were expecting, and on July 16, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

On the professional front, Richa was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi. She will next star in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Additionally, she has Covid Stories, directed by Abhishek Acharya and Raj Rishabh, lined up.

Ali Fazal, known for his role in the action-packed series Mirzapur 3, has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will star in the period fantasy thriller Rakht Brahmand, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and also share the screen with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.

