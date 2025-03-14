Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and more reach cremation ground for last rites of Ayan Mukerji’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee

Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of Ayan Mukerji, passed away on the morning of March 14, 2025, at the age of 83. After paying their last respects at Ayan’s home, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salim Khan, and others attended the late actor’s funeral.

On Friday, March 14, Deb Mukherjee’s last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai’s Juhu. The Bollywood fraternity came together to pay their final tribute to the veteran actor.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the cremation ground with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. She was seen making her way inside the premises after stepping out of her car, dressed in an all-white traditional suit.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was captured sharing a heartfelt moment with Salman Khan’s father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan. The actor sought Khan’s blessings and shared a warm hug before leaving.

Hrithik Roshan, who has collaborated with Ayan Mukerji for his upcoming release War 2, also arrived to extend his condolences. The actor was seen walking with crutches due to a leg injury.

For the unversed, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, Hrithik sustained the injury during rehearsals for a dance sequence in War 2.

Karan Johar also arrived at the cremation ground to attend Deb Mukherjee’s last rites. In the video, the filmmaker was seen stepping out of his car and walking swiftly inside the premises.

Additionally, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, director Kiran Rao, and others also arrived to extend their condolences.

Earlier in the day, after the news of Deb Mukherjee’s passing broke, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cut the actress' birthday vacation short to support Ayan Mukerji during this difficult time.

Additionally, Karan Johar, Kajol with her son Yug Devgan, Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan, and others visited Ayan Mukerji’s home to pay their last respects.

According to a Zoom report, the late actor’s spokesperson confirmed that he passed away after battling age-related ailments.