Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passes away at 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of a death.

Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, the father of Ayan Mukerji, has passed away. He was 83. Known for his roles in movies like Sikandar, Adhikar, and more, the veteran actor took his last breath this morning, March 14, 2025.

A source close to Zoom informed the publication that Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherjee passed away this morning due to age-related ailments. It has been confirmed that he was not keeping well for the last couple of months.

The report further suggests that the last rites of Deb Mukherjee will be performed today at 4 pm at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. Furthermore, Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are likely to arrive to pay their final respects to the late actor. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also expected to attend the funeral.

For the unversed, Deb Mukherjee was born in Kanpur in 1941 and belonged to a respectable film family. His mother, Satidevi was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar and Kishore Kumar. Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who was married to veteran actress Tanuja were his brothers. Meanwhile, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were his nieces.

Deb Mukherjee married twice and his daughter, Sunita, was from his first marriage and is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan, on the other hand, was from his second marriage to Amrit Mukherjee.

Advertisement

Mukherjee was last seen in 2009-released Shahid Kapoor-led Kaminey which was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. In addition to this, the late actor’s annual Durga Puja appearance used to make waves online.

Ayan Mukerji, his son, is a renowned filmmaker known for helming movies like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra. His next directorial will be Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr NTR-led War 2. It is scheduled to be released later this year on Republic Day.

In addition to this, he also has Brahmastra Part 2 in the pipeline, which will be led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The announcement of the sequel is expected soon, as confirmed by Kapoor himself during a recent media interaction.