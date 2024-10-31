PICS: Ranbir Kapoor twins with Raha as they step out alongside Alia Bhatt for Diwali celebrations; don’t miss little one’s cute expressions

Today, October 31, 2024, the nation is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Bollywood celebrities have also been spotted in the city for the festivities. Ranbir Kapoor twinned with his daughter Raha as they stepped out with Alia Bhatt. The little one’s cute expressions were absolutely unmissable.

The paparazzi clicked the family outside their house as they were leaving in their car for Diwali celebrations. Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in a golden kurta and pants. Alia Bhatt wore a stunning yellow suit with a pink dupatta. She carried her daughter Raha Kapoor in her arms as they settled inside the car. The little munchkin was also seen in a golden ethnic outfit. She was making cute and quirky expressions.

Ranbir Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai just in time for the festival. He was busy prepping for Love & War with Vicky Kaushal. Alia Bhatt is also a part of this highly anticipated project directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Love & War is slated to release on March 20, 2026. Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the film. We recently revealed details about the shooting schedule of the actors.

A source close to the development stated, “Love & War will begin on November 7 in Mumbai. The set construction has already begun, and SLB is ready to take the film on floors with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will shoot for his solo sequences for a couple of weeks and then be joined by Vicky Kaushal.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will begin Love & War after wrapping up her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha in the first week of December. Alpha also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is set to entertain the audience on Christmas 2025. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Hrithik Roshan will shoot for his cameo appearance in the action thriller on November 9 in Mumbai.

A source reported, “Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir is ready for a crossover in Alpha. The actor is excited, as this would mark the first-ever crossover of his character in the YRF Spy Universe. He plays the part of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s mentor as a long-term plan of the universe.”

