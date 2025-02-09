Alpha star Alia Bhatt says ‘struggle is important’ as she performs push-ups like a pro; fans call her ‘hardworking girl’: WATCH

Alia Bhatt has been an inspiration for many, not just for her acting skills but the way she juggles her personal and professional life like a boss. While she is busy looking after her daughter Raha, being an active part of her business, and working on her upcoming projects, she makes sure to make time to hit the gym. A while ago, she dropped a video of doing flying push-ups like a pro. Her fans were delighted to see her sweat it out and called her a ‘hardworking girl’. Check it out!

On February 9, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and wow-ed everyone with an inspirational video. In the clip, the Alpha star can be seen doing flying push-ups at the gym. Donning a blue gym top with black yoga pants, she flaunted her toned body. With her hair tied in a bun and her body leashed to heavy equipment, she performed the difficult workout. In the captions, she penned, “The struggle is important.”

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Soon after, scores of her inspired fans took to the comments section and lauded her determination and dedication to look and feel fit. One user penned, "You are so hardworking girl. Love your hardwork and inspiring," while another commented, "The hardwork you put, perfect motivation for tommorow (Monday)."

A third expressed, "The struggle is WORTH IT!" while a fourth noted, "You're such an inspiration to us." According to another user, "Journey From Mummy to Strong Girl. Best Dedication !.. Best actress seen in Bollywood in Decade."

Fans comment on Alia Bhatt's post:

Seems like the National Award-winning actress has started prioritizing her health a little too much. Just days ago, she was seen sweating it out at a pickleball match. Before that, she joined her husband Ranbir Kapoor for a game of padel ball. They were joined by their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Alpha with Sharvari. The diva is also working on her next project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love And War. The film also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.