Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan enjoy ceremony together with daughter Aaradhya; WATCH

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in the presence of scores of celebrities, as per traditional ceremonies. Just like the many B-town stars who walked the red carpet at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai were the Bachchans.

While Amitabh Bachchan came with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and Aishwarya Rai arrived with Aaradhya. But upon entering the event, the beauty queen was spotted sitting with Junior Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan happily enjoy Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans are always looking forward to getting a glimpse of the internationally acclaimed actress. The Ambani wedding is the perfect event for them to watch the B-town diva making her way into the event.

Hence, when the Bachchan family arrived, everyone left their seat to witness Aish bringing her charm and sweet smile. But the actress took a moment and entered the wedding venue with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

However, in an inside clip from the grand event, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen sitting next to each other and enjoying the ceremonies. The clip shows the mother-daughter duo engaging in a private conversation that concluded with a laugh.

Check it out:

Meezaan drops glimpses from Anant and Radhika’s wedding ceremony

Yaariyan 2 actor Meezaan was also an active part of the wedding ceremony of his close friends, Anant and Radhika. Minutes ago, he dropped some glimpse from yesterday’s event. The first clip of the photo album shows him looking dapper in his traditional outfit, all set to be part of his pals’ big day.

Next up was an image of the happy couple, holding each other’s hands and smiling ear to ear after their varmala ceremony. It was followed by a clip from the star-studded baaraat. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Manushi Chhillar, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi, Arjun Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, Vendang Raina and others danced with the groom.

Check out his post:

For the unknown, today, July 13, the ‘Aashirwad ceremony’ is being hosted, and tomorrow is the wedding reception.

