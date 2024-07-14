WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan waves goodbye to Mumbai after having gala time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Aashirwad ceremony with family

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the esteemed guests who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. He also arrived at the ‘Aashirwad ceremony’ of the couple to wish them a lifetime of happiness.

But after having a blast at the star-studded event on July 13, King Khan big adieu to Mumbai and returned to an undisclosed foreign location. Check it out!

Shah Rukh Khan flies to an unknown destination

Almost all of Bollywood was in attendance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan also arrived looking like a ‘wow’ in his traditional outfits. The Jawan actor attended the couple’s wedding and their ‘Aashirwad ceremony’ on July 12 and 13 respectively.

But as soon as he was done with his social obligation, the actor took the first flight to return to work. a while ago, he was spotted getting out of his swanky car, and entering the private airport in Mumbai. In the images, he can be seen hiding himself with his orange hoodie. His security personnel also protect him from being papped with a huge umbrella but in vain.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan spotted shopping with daughter Suhana Khan in New York

Several Bollywood celebs have been attending the Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and other pre-wedding functions and puja of the Ambani family. However, SRK and his family arrived at the red carpet event of the couple’s big day. That’s probably because a couple of days before their arrival in India, the actor was spotted shopping in New York City with his daughter, actress Suhana Khan.

A video went viral online in which the father-daughter duo was seen shopping for shoes for The Archies actress. It was also reported that Shah Rukh and Suhana have been in NYC for the pre-production of their upcoming action-thriller movie, King.

This is probably why the actor was quick to return back to work and fly to New York to oversee the work on the Sujoy Ghosh directorial movie. The movie marks the first collaboration of the father and daughter and its also the first time Suhana will be seen on the big screen after her OTT debut.

