Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai ahead of their sangeet; PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivity is getting grander with each passing celebration. After bringing almost all the eminent personalities to Jamnagar, the Ambanis carried their celebration on a Mediterranean cruise. From Rihanna to Katy Perry, we saw a lot of International singers performing for them. And now, after much hype, popular singer Justin Bieber is here in India to perform at the sangeet ceremony. Well, the party has only just started.

Justin Bieber snapped at Mumbai’s Kalina airport

A video coming in straight from Mumbai’s private airport in Kalina has surely gotten everyone quite excited this morning. The popular International singer Justin Bieber, who enjoys a massive fan following even in India, has arrived in the country. But only this time he will not be performing for a huge crowd but at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the video, we can see Justin’s team stepping out of the airport with all their luggage. The singer looked cool in a pink sweatshirt that he paired with lavender-colored baggy pants and completed his look with a red bucket hat. He left the airport in a luxurious car.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s exciting sangeet line-up

As per reports, it is said that there is quite an exciting lineup of International singers who will be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. It is being said that Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in talks to perform at the big celebration of the Ambanis.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Punjabi sensations Badshah and Karan Aujla will also be adding their touch to the glittery evening. Additionally, Bruno Mars is also likely to swoon over the guests with his magical tunes. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to call the Ambani sangeet a dream come true musical event.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially began in March, when we saw almost the entire Bollywood and several eminent personalities from across the globe coming together in Jamnagar. Recently, on July 3, a Mameru ceremony was held in Antilia, where we saw celebs like Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Manushi Chhillar, and Orry attending the festivity.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The three-day-long celebrations will conclude on July 14 with a grand wedding reception.

