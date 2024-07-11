Sidharth Malhotra says, ‘Roger Federer could be a very intense actor’ as he attends Wimbledon 2024 with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently headed to London to spend some quality time together. The couple attended the quarterfinal matches at the prestigious Wimbledon Championships. There, Sidharth also revealed his thoughts about which tennis player would make for a good actor in the Hindi film industry. He took Roger Federer’s name and mentioned that he could be an “intense” actor.

Sidharth Malhotra on Roger Federer and Andre Agassi as Bollywood actors

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the Centre Court on July 9 to witness some exciting tennis games. In an Instagram video posted by the official handle of Wimbledon, Sidharth was asked which tennis player would be a good actor or actress in Bollywood.

In response, he named some legends of the game, saying, "I mean, if you see historically as well, I think Andre Agassi is a complete rockstar and he could be any other actor. He's got that personality and even Roger Federer could be a very intense actor."

Sidharth mentioned, “They have distinct personalities, whether sportsmen or actors,” and added that they would be great in Bollywood and Hindi songs. The Shershaah actor believed that they would get the look and the moves right.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s 'special' experience at Wimbledon 2024

Yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share pictures from their time at the tennis tournament and also penned notes describing their experience. At the venue, the duo enjoyed a delicious-looking high tea and some sweet treats, including strawberries and cream.

Expressing his feelings about the day, Sidharth wrote in his caption, “A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani. Watching @wimbledon's energy live from Centre Court was surreal and special! Thoroughly enjoyed the sport and culture.”

On the other hand, Kiara mentioned that her husband recently introduced her to the sport. She said, “I have to be honest, I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, center court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn’t get better!”

