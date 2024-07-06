PICS: Justin Bieber heads back home post setting the stage on fire at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet ceremony

Justin Bieber made the audience go gaga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony that was hosted on July 5. Several inside videos from his performance went viral.

Soon after winding off the event and playing his part in entertaining the celebrities, he was spotted a private airport in Mumbai, flying back home. Check it out!

Justin Bieber returns after performing at Anant and Radhika’s sangeet

July 5 was one of the biggest nights of the year. The evening saw several B-town biggies making stylish entries to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sara Ali Khan, several Bollywood actors arrived to be part of the fun night.

To entertain the impressive audience, the Ambanis invited international singing sensation, Justin Bieber. As he performed to some of his trending tracks like Baby, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, and more, celebs like Orry and others grooved along. After hours of making them dance, the artist decided to bid adieu to Mumbai and return home.

