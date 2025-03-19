Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Bombay High Court speeds up procedure, cricketer to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony; REPORT

Bombay High Court has directed the Bandra Magistrate Court to speed up the divorce case of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. The latest report suggests that the family court has been asked to decide the estranged couple's divorce plea by March 20, 2025.

A recent NDTV Sports report revealed that the Bombay High Court has allowed the waiver of a 6-month cooling period post-divorce and directed the Family Court to decide on their divorce tomorrow, March 20, 2025. The decision has been taken considering Yuzvendra Chahal's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season from March 22.

Justice Jamdar of the HC allowed the petition. "As the petitioner No 1 (Chahal) is a participant of IPL, the advocate informs that he may not be available post March 21. The family court is hence requested to decide their divorce plea by tomorrow (March 20)," HC said.



According to Bar and Bench, the couple who got married in December 2020, has been living apart since June 2022. It was earlier this year in February that the duo decided to file a joint petition in front of a Family Court, seeking divorce. The couple is also said to have filed an application to waive the cooling period.

For the unversed, as per Section 13B(2), a mutual petition for divorce can be considered only after 6 months from the date of its filing. However, since Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been living separately for more than 2 years, the Bombay HC didn’t feel that the cooling-off clause could be applied in this case.

The plea was filed under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, suggesting divorce by mutual consent. Moreover, the two are on the same page regarding alimony too.

On February 20, the court refused to waive the 6-month statutory cooling period because as per the consent term, the Indian cricketer had agreed to pay permanent alimony of Rs 4 crore 75 lakhs to his wife. However, Chahal only paid Rs 2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand to date.

The non-payment of the rest of the amount was seen by the family court as a matter of non-compliance — that came under notice after checking the family counselor's report. Hence, the cooling-off plea was rejected.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court noted that the couple had already spent over two and a half years apart and that the consent terms particularly concerning the payment of alimony were agreed upon. The HC further stated that the second installment of permanent alimony would only be paid after the divorce decree was granted.