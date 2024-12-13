INSIDE Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s ‘best day ever’ ft some food and happy faces days post their 7th anniversary celebrations

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is savoring life away from the spotlight, spending quality moments with her husband Virat Kohli and their little ones, Vamika and Akaay. Just two days after their anniversary, Anushka treated fans to unseen snapshots that are bound to brighten your day. Captioned ‘best day ever,’ the photos feature food, laughter, and, of course, Virat striking a pose for the camera!

Taking to Instagram Stories on December 13, Anushka Sharma shared two delightful pictures. The first showed a half-eaten snack, possibly patties, with the caption “Best day ever!” The second featured her and Virat all smiles—the actress snapped the selfie while he posed with fries.

Anushka donned a cute brown hairband, and Virat Kohli kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and a red-and-blue cap. The candid moment is pure joy! Sharing the selfie, Anushka captioned it, “Bandit and Chilli.”

For those unfamiliar, Bandit and Chilli are the lovable parents of Bluey and Bingo Heeler from the popular Australian children's TV show Bluey. This playful reference adds a charming touch to the candid moment!

Earlier, a candid pic of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from their 7th-anniversary celebration in Brisbane, Australia, surfaced online, shared by fan pages on X (formerly Twitter). The couple kept it effortlessly stylish in casual attire.

The Zero actress sported a white tee, blue jeans, and matching white flats, accessorizing with a black handbag and a hair tie on her wrist. She opted for an all-natural look, leaving her hair loose. Virat complemented her vibe in a beige tee, black pants, white sneakers, and a black cap, carrying a shopping bag as they entered the Indian team’s hotel together.

Fans captioned the post, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Snapped Outside The Team Hotel, Brisbane.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. Four years later, in 2021, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika. Earlier this year, in February, the couple shared the joyous news of their second child, a son they named Akaay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently on a break, focusing on spending time with her children. She will next be seen in a film titled Chakda Xpress, a biographical drama based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film, which will stream on OTT, is eagerly awaited, though its final release date has yet to be announced.

