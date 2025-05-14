Javed Akhtar QUESTIONS Virat Kohli’s retirement decision from Test Cricket; asks cricketer to do THIS instead

It has been a few days since Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket on social media. The cricketer's decision left his fans heartbroken, with many hoping he would reconsider it. Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar also penned a special post and expressed his ‘disappointment’ with Virat's premature retirement.

On May 14, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar shared a special note on his X, addressing Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test Cricket. He wrote, "Obviously Virat knows better, but as an admirer of This great player I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket. I think there is still a lot of cricket in him. I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision."

Several internet users also participated in the interaction started by Akhtar, with many agreeing with him. A user wrote, "Totally agree!!!! Plus, players like Virat, Rohit and Ashwin deserve a farewell match!!!!" and another expressed, "Same. Even I want him to reconsider his decision."

A third fan wrote, "Virat Kohli's passion, consistency, and leadership inspired millions. Though his retirement feels premature to many, we hope he continues contributing to Indian cricket in meaningful ways off the field."

"If he still have the same passion for test cricket, then he should surely reconsider his decision," another comment read.

On May 12, Virat Kohli left all his fans shocked after he announced his decision to retire from Test Cricket. In the official post, he reflected on his 14-year-long journey. A part of his long caption read, "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for."

After making the significant decision, the cricketer, accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma, visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. Several videos and pictures of the couple have been going viral on the internet.

On the professional front, a biographical docu-series inspired by the life of Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan was released last year on Amazon Prime Video.

