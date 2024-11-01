AP Dhillon House Firing: Canadian Police arrests 25-year-old from Ontario, other suspect still on the run

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Nearly a month after firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s house, Canadian Police have arrested a 25-year-old from Ontario accused in the matter, while other suspects are still on the run. The update was confirmed by the authorities in an official statement.

As per a report published by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the arrested suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg. He has been accused of discharging a “firearm with Intent and Arson”. The police said that the accused was arrested in Ontario and will be presented before court on Friday.

"On October 30th, 2024, a man was arrested and later charged in connection with recklessly discharging a firearm into a residence as well as setting fire to two vehicles in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road, Colwood, in September. The crime took place on September 20, 2024," an official statement shared by the Canadian Police mentioned.

Meanwhile, the police have also issued an arrest warrant against another suspect. He is identified as Vikram Sharma, a 23-year-old who has likely fled to India. He is last known to be residing in Winnipeg. The police have stated that they didn’t have an image of Sharma, but specifics to identify the suspect have been released.

Advertisement

He is wanted on an Unendorsed warrant for “Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson”, the police said. According to the police, Vikram Sharma is a South Asian man, standing 5'9" tall and weighing around 200 pounds (90.71 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Vikram is requested to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. Since the investigation is before the court and is still going on, no further information about the probe has been released.

For the unversed, a shooting incident was reported in September outside AP Dhillon’s house in Canada’s Vancouver. The gunfire was heard near the singer’s home in the Victoria’s Island area, and two vehicles parked around the house were also set to fire.

Notably, the incident came to light weeks after the singer released his music video, Old Money, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang went on to claim the responsibility behind the firing incident, reasoning the singer’s close ties with Khan.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dish sibling goals in latest PICS from Diwali celebration; fans call them ‘Saif and Amrita version 2.0’