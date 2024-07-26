Arjun Kapoor’s ‘workcation’ dump is all about swimming, gymming and healthy food; Fans say ‘that smile is all we pray for’

Arjun Kapoor has been in the headlines for his breakup news with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor seems to have been trying to move on and focus on his health and work amidst his busy schedule. The Singham Again star just dropped a couple of pictures to showcase how he is blending work and play, and we bet you are going to love it all.

Arjun Kapoor’s latest photo dump is all about exercise, food, and smile

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a couple of pictures. In the first picture, we can see the actor swimming as it is raining. The next picture is a plate full of a healthy meal that consists of salads and rice. Then comes a picture of him hitting the gym as he lifts weights.

As we scroll to the next picture, we see a stray dog in the middle of the street. Then comes a picture of yet another meal which consists of an egg preparation. Then there is a picture of him walking on a treadmill. The picture focuses on his calf muscles that has quite a unique tattoo. Then there is a beautiful video of raindrops falling on the pool. In the last picture, we can see the Singham Again star sitting on a couch in an all-black attire. He is wearing a black tee, black pants, and black beanie as he flaunts his million-dollar smile. Sharing this picture, he captioned it as “Blending work and play.”

Arjun Kapoor’s professional and personal front

Arjun Kapoor is all geared up to play the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. The actor has wrapped up the film and everyone is eagerly awaiting the release.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in the comic caper No Entry 2. It is reported that this film will also star Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

On the personal front, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he has broken up with his girlfriend Malaika Arora recently.

