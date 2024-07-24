EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Rohit Shetty co-host Khatron Ke Khiladi with any actor ever? Filmmaker REVEALS

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback with its new season soon this month. The contestants have returned to India after wrapping up the filming of the show. To keep the audience intrigued, the makers have been releasing back-to-back promos. Recently, Rohit Shetty sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and revealed whether he would like to co-host this stunt-based reality show with any other actor.

The acclaimed director and renowned producer also discussed how every contestant had their own traits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 sets. In the same chat, Rohit went candid about the Golmaal series and the cop and comic universes that he has created.

Rohit Shetty on co-hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi

We asked Rohit Shetty if he gets a chance to co-host an episode with any actor, who it would be, and why. To this, he said, "I'd like to host myself."

Further, when asked about the funniest contestant on the set, the filmmaker said, "Sabke apne ek traits the (Everyone had their own traits). So, when you see this show, it is not one particular person par sabhi ek apna apna traits le kar aaye the (Everyone came along with their own traits on the show). And because you stay there for so many months together, ek bonding ho jaati hai. So sab mein ek apna trait hai humor ka (We form a bond. Show each individual had their own humor trait)."

Watch the full interview of Rohit Shetty here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by maverick Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is scheduled to premiere on July 27, 2024. It will air on Colors and the audience can watch it digitally on Jio Cinema. Promising more excitement and featuring daredevil stunts, the show will have Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

The upcoming season has been shot in Romania. During the filming, the contestants posted several pictures and videos giving insights into their fun time.

