Arshad Warsi recalls being paid 25% less by Boney Kapoor’s production house despite saving an ‘entire day’ shoot: ‘Requested me to finish...’

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently shared an incident from his time working with Boney Kapoor’s production company, revealing how he was paid less even after saving an entire day of shooting. Warsi explained that in those days, contracts were less structured. “A production guy requested me to finish the song sooner because shooting for four days would increase costs,” he said. Despite completing the work early, Warsi recalled saying, “I just saved you an entire day’s shoot, you should pay me more!” However, he was still paid less than the initial amount.

During an appearance on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi shared a story about working on Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. He mentioned that when the film was nearly finished, director Pankaj Parasher was brought in for a song. At that time, Arshad was choreographing plays and commercials, but Parasher specifically requested him to choreograph the song, and he accepted the offer.

He went on to share an incident about the payment for his work. When asked by a production member about his fee, Arshad quoted Rs 1 lakh as his standard rate and mentioned that the choreography would take a minimum of four days. However, after being urged to finish the song sooner to cut costs, Arshad managed to complete it in just three days.

Expecting the production team to be pleased, he was surprised when they handed him a cheque for Rs 75,000. When he questioned the lower payment, pointing out that he had saved them a day of shooting, the production team insisted that the rate was Rs 1 lakh for four days, and Rs 75,000 for three days of work. “He said, ‘No, for four days it’s Rs 1 lakh, and for three days it’s Rs 75,000’,” Arshad revealed.

Advertisement

Arshad explained that his dealings were limited to the production team, and he never had a conversation with Boney Kapoor about the payment issue. He mentioned that Kapoor likely wasn’t even aware of the situation. Reflecting on the industry today, Arshad noted that contracts now clearly outline terms, with lawyers and managers involved.

Arshad Warsi recently expressed his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, remarking that it presented a world he had never encountered before. He found the film to be a product of imaginative brilliance and thoroughly enjoyed it. Arshad further emphasized that films are meant to entertain rather than educate, drawing a parallel to how audiences flocked to Marvel Studios' Avengers because it introduced a captivating world unseen before.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arshad Warsi is set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3, reuniting with the Bollywood star for another highly anticipated legal comedy. Apart from this, he will be featured in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Animal: Arshad Warsi praises Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film; says 'I enjoyed watching it'