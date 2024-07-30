Aryan Khan's rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi stuns with her OOTN look as she visits Gauri's restaurant; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming web series, Stardom. Apart from his professional front, Aryan's dating life has been the center of attention in B-Town.

Rumors of his alleged relationship with Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi have been circulating on the Internet for quite some time. Larissa recently stepped out for a night out and her video has surfaced on Instagram.

Aryan Khan's rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi poses for paparazzi

In a video posted on Instagram, Larissa Bonesi can be seen standing outside Gauri Khan's restaurant in Mumbai. She looks gorgeous in her outfit of the night look. Larissa, who opted for a red bodycon dress, poses for the paparazzi.

She kept her OOTN look quite simple for the recent outing. She added a pinch of minimalism with her delicate neckpiece. The model can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile in the visuals.

The model even joined her hands as she thanked the media for clicking her pictures and recording videos.

Let's take a look at Larissa Bonesi's video here:

Aryan Khan buys two floors in Delhi worth ₹37 crore, claims a report

Reportedly, Aryan Khan has purchased two floors in a building located in Delhi's Panchsheel Park. As per documents accessed by India Today,

Aryan's family owns the ground floor and the basement of the building where his parents, SRK and Gauri used to live in their initial careers. Its transaction was registered in May this year and a stamp duty of ₹ 2.64 crore was paid for it.

The report further claims that Shah Rukh, who owns a 27,000 sqft area at a heritage villa in Panchsheel Park, made the villa available on Airbnb.

All about Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi

Reportedly, Aryan Khan made his first public appearance with Larissa Bonesi at DJ Garrix's concert in 2023. While they have remained tight-lipped about their alleged affair, the news of attending a concert together last year, led to rumors that something is brewing between them.

Larissa also reacted to Aryan's sister Suhana Khan's pictures from the Ambani wedding on Instagram. The model dropped a king's crown, hearts, and an awestruck emojis on Suhana's picture.

Larissa Bonesi has appeared in movies like Desi Boyz and Go Goa Gone. Larisa was also featured in the Subah Hone Na De track from the Akshay Kumar and John Abraham-starrer.

