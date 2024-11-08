Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce pregnancy, all set to welcome their first child in 2025: ‘Our beautiful blessing…’

Athiya and KL Rahul are among the most admired couples in Bollywood. While Athiya comes from the entertainment industry, KL Rahul has gained fame in the cricketing world. The couple tied the knot after dating for a couple of years on January 23, 2023. After more than one year of blissful marriage, today, the couple announced in an Instagram post that they are all set to embrace parenthood and welcome their first child together in 2025.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the soon-to-parents shared a special graphic post where they penned, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon- Athiya and Rahul" with an emoji of baby footprints. The post also included a few shiny stars and an evil eye. The duo captioned the post with a white heart emoji, and soon, they received wishes from the industry people and fans.

Take a look:

For those unaware, Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and his wife, Mana Shetty. The actor once mentioned in a show that he had admired the cricketer for a long time and was glad that his daughter had chosen him.

A few days ago, on November 5, 2024, the actress celebrated her 32nd birthday. On the special occasion, the senior cricketer of the Indian cricket team took to his X account and shared a special birthday wish for his wife with their few of their unseen pictures soaked in love. He captioned the post writing, "My craziee birthday baby," alongside loved-up emojis highlighting his love for Athiya.

In a previous interview with Star Sports, KL Rahul once explained how Athiya has brought love and peace into his life, with a much-needed balance. He also admitted that the balance helps him to perform his best on-field. Moreover, KL revealed that he sometimes tends to have a laid-back attitude, but his wife helps him push his boundaries and improve.

Athiya Shetty debuted in Bollywood with the 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.