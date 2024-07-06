Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha gets new release date; here's when Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer will arrive in cinemas now

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer much-awaited film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was scheduled to release on July 5, 2024. However, the team recently decided to postpone it citing the request of exhibitors and distributors as the reason.

Now the lead stars have finally announced the new release date of the film.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to hit cinemas on Aug 2

Friday Filmworks, the company which has produced Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha took to Instagram on July 3 and shared a note which suggested the release date of the film getting pushed. "New release date to be announced soon" was highlighted on the note. Ajay Devgn also reposted the announcement on his Instagram story.

Since then the fans have been waiting for the makers to announce the release date and now they have finally done it. Ajay and Tabu took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film along with its new release date i.e. Aug 2, 2024. "The wait ends on 2nd August! (red heart emoji)" he captioned the post.

This means the fans will have to wait for almost a month more to see the romantic thriller in the cinemas. Take a look at the post:

A happy fan reacted to the announcement and wrote in the comments section, "It's on my birthday. all the best". Another one commented, "The wait is long but it will be worth ittttt".

A fan who admires the onscreen pairing of both Ajay and Tabu posted a heartfelt comment that read as saying, "Aap Aur Tabu ko Bhagwan ne Ek Saath is Duniya mein or is industry mein bheja wo bhi humare to bahut badi baat hai sir True love (God has sent you and Tabu in this world and industry together which is also a big thing for us, Sir)"

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. The romantic thriller revolves around the characters of Krishna (Ajay) and Vasudha (Tabu) who cross paths again after being separated for 22 years.

