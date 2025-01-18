Azaad OTT release: Here’s where you can watch Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's movie after theatrical release

Ajay Devgan's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, made their Bollywood debut with the action-adventure film Azaad. The film which created a huge buzz, all thanks to its song Uyi Amma, will be released on Netflix.

The song went viral on the internet and got people talking about her moves, expressions, and her being a reflection of her mother, who has been one of the iconic actresses of the 90s. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor under the RSVP Movies banner.

As for its release on streaming platforms, Azaad will soon be available to watch on Netflix. Although no specific information has been revealed about the release, it will most likely take place after the movie completes its theatrical run.

The film centers around Azaad, a black stallion devoted to serving Ajay Devgan’s character, a “dacoit” or rebel. When a young stable boy (Aaman) encounters the horse and tries to befriend it, he embarks on an unexpected and courageous journey.

“In 1920s India, a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom,” says the official synopsis of the film.

Rasha and Aaman are supported by a strong ensemble cast in their debut, including the OG Singham, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. Apart from directing the film, Abhishek Kapoor is also a co-producer, along with Abhishek Nayyar. He wrote the story alongside Ritesh Shah and Suresh Nair.

Azaad’s theatrical release coincided with Cinema Lovers Day, and to acknowledge and celebrate the occasion, the creative team came up with a special offer. They announced that tickets across India would be priced at ₹99 on the day of the film’s release.