8 best Indian spy movies on Netflix: From Katrina Kaif-Saif Ali Khan's Phantom to John Abraham's Force 2

The spy film is also known as the spy thriller. This is a genre of film that deals with the subject of fictional espionage, either in a realistic way or as a basis for fantasy. Many novels in the spy fiction genre have been adapted as films. Spy films show the espionage activities of government agents and their risk of being discovered by their enemies. The Cold War era intensified the genre, led by the famous James Bond movies, but it goes beyond just 007.

The best spy movies consist of exciting elements such as fast cars, strong drinks, and mad scientists with real-world dangers like nuclear weapons and scheming politicians. Audiences love them because they tap into our concerns.

Shedding light into this specific genre, Pinkvilla curated some of the best Indian spy movies that you can binge-watch on Netflix.

Here is a list of best 8 Indian spy movies on Netflix

1. Romeo Akbar Walter (2019)

Running Time: 2h 21min

2h 21min IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action, Thriller

Spy, Action, Thriller Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sikander Kher, Pawan Kumar Jagoli, Ashish Chhipa, Shadaab Khan, Rajesh Shringarpure, Sikandar Kher

John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sikander Kher, Pawan Kumar Jagoli, Ashish Chhipa, Shadaab Khan, Rajesh Shringarpure, Sikandar Kher Director: Robby Grewal

Robby Grewal Writer: Robby Grewal, Shreyansh Pandey, Ishraq Shah

Robby Grewal, Shreyansh Pandey, Ishraq Shah Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The story of Romeo Akbar Walter follows a bank cashier named Romeo (John Abraham) who is chosen by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence service. They think he is an expert at disguising himself and can act as Akbar, India's covert operative in Pok (the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region) during the events building up to the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

2. Khufiya (2023)

Running Time: 2h 37min

2h 37min IMDB Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action, Crime, Biography

Spy, Action, Crime, Biography Movie Star Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Atul Kulkarni

Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Atul Kulkarni Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Narula, Amar Bhushan

Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Narula, Amar Bhushan Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Tabu plays R&AW operative Krishna Mehra in Khufiya who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets in this Vishal Bhardwaj movie that's inspired by true events and based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere.It is one of the best Indian spy movies.

3. Mission Majnu (2023)

Running Time: 2h 15min

2h 15min IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action, Drama, History

Spy, Action, Drama, History Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashwath Bhatt, Kumud Mishra

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashwath Bhatt, Kumud Mishra Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Shantanu Bagchi Writer: Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Shaikh

Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Shaikh Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a RAW agent who goes to Pakistan for a coveted mission before and during the 1971 war. The film is considered to be one of the famous spy movies on Netflix. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajit Kapur. The film can be enjoyed on Netflix if you are into spy stories and espionage.

4. Naam Shabana (2017)

Running Time: 2h 28min

2h 28min IMDB Rating: 6.2 /10

/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action, Drama

Spy, Action, Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Shibani Dandekar, Danny Denzongpa, Elli AvrRam, Taher Shabbir

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Shibani Dandekar, Danny Denzongpa, Elli AvrRam, Taher Shabbir Director: Shivam Nair

Shivam Nair Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Rajshri Sudhakar

Neeraj Pandey, Rajshri Sudhakar Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Naam Shabana delves into the camaraderie and solidarity within the intelligence agency, highlighting the teamwork and sacrifices that go into safeguarding the nation. With its gripping storyline, well-choreographed action scenes, and strong performances, Naam Shabana offers a blend of suspense and adrenaline that keeps audiences hooked.

5. Code Name: Tiranga (2022)

Running Time: 2h 17min

2h 17min IMDB Rating: 3.3 /10

/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action

Spy, Action Movie Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur

Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Ribhu Dasgupta Writer: Ribhu Dasgupta

Ribhu Dasgupta Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Code Name: Tiranga, an undercover agent is on a mission to avenge the terrorist attacks that were committed on Indian soil in 2001. Eventually, the mission leads her to a point of no reason.

6. Force 2 (2016)

Running Time: 2h 6min

2h 6min IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action, Adventure

Spy, Action, Adventure Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Raj Babbar, Adil Hussain, Freddy Daruwala

John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Raj Babbar, Adil Hussain, Freddy Daruwala Director: Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo Writer: Parvez Shaikh, Jasmeet Reen, Parveez Sheikh

Parvez Shaikh, Jasmeet Reen, Parveez Sheikh Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

ACP Yashwardhan, a responsible and honorable police officer, collaborates with RAW agent Kamaljit Kaur to reveal an insider who divulges confidential information to a foreign agency pursuing RAW agents sums up Force 2.

7. Phantom (2015)

Running Time: 2h 27min

2h 27min IMDB Rating: 5.9 /10

/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action, Drama

Spy, Action, Drama Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Writer: Kabir Khan, Hussain Zaidi, Parveez Sheikh

Kabir Khan, Hussain Zaidi, Parveez Sheikh Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Phantom goes on to explore themes of counterterrorism, patriotism, and the complexities of international relations. It keeps audiences engaged with its high-stakes plot, intense action sequences, and the protagonists' determination to bring the culprits to justice.

8. Madras Cafe (2013)

Running Time: 2h 9min

2h 9min IMDB Rating: 7.6 /10

/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action, Drama

Spy, Action, Drama Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna

John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Somnath Dey, Shubendu Bhattacharya, Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Juhi Chaturvedi

Somnath Dey, Shubendu Bhattacharya, Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Juhi Chaturvedi Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Madras Cafe is one of the most well-made films in the spy genre. The story revolves around the Sri Lankan civil war in the 1980s and 1990s. The film won the National Award for Best Audiography.

