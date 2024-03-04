10 Best Salman Khan movies that guarantee to entertain you
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Salman Khan movies that promise to entertain audiences with their compelling stories and performances. Have a look!
Bollywood's beloved bhaijaan, Salman Khan, started his acting journey in 1988 with a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. However, it was his breakthrough performance in the iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 that catapulted him to stardom. Since then, Salman has graced the silver screen with numerous critical and commercial successes, cementing his status as one of the industry's leading actors. With an immense and dedicated fan base spanning decades, Salman continues to captivate audiences with his charismatic performances. As we eagerly anticipate his future projects, let's take a nostalgic journey through some of the finest Salman Khan movies that are a must-watch.
10 Best Salman Khan movies you can’t afford to miss:
1. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delafrooz
- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar, Neelesh Misra
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Tiger Zinda Hai, one of the most popular movies of Salman Khan, stands as the second installment of the YRF spy universe. The film tells the tale of agents Tiger and Zoya, as they embark on a daring rescue mission to free nurses held captive in Iraq.
2. Sultan (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Sport/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh
- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Sultan, one of the highly acclaimed Salman Khan movies, showcases the classic underdog narrative, chronicling the journey of a wrestler determined to stage a successful comeback despite facing insurmountable odds.
3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, V. Vijayendra Prasad
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Bajrangi Bhaijaan earns its place among Salman Khan's top 10 movies, portraying the story of Pawan, a devout follower of Lord Hanuman. Pawan sets out on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family, navigating through numerous challenges along the way.
4. Kick (2014)
- Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Director: Sajid Nadiadwala
- Writer: Sajid Nadiadwala, Rajat Arora, Keith Gomes
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
In Kick, one of Salman Khan’s famous movies, the character Devi has a restless spirit, driven by an insatiable thirst for adventure. He makes the bold decision to part ways with his girlfriend, prioritizing his daring pursuits.
5. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Romance/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Writer: Kabir Khan, Aditya Chopra, Neelesh Misra
- Year of release: 2012
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Ek Tha Tiger, one of the most loved Salman Khan action movies, introduces audiences to the character of RAW agent Tiger. Sent on a mission to Dublin, Tiger unexpectedly finds himself entangled in a whirlwind romance with Zoya, an ISI agent.
6. No Entry (2005)
- Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- Writer: Anees Bazmee
- Year of release: 2005
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
No Entry, one of the renowned Salman movies, revolves around the intertwined lives of Kishan and Sunny, who find themselves caught in a web of chaos and confusion orchestrated by their womanizing friend, Prem.
7. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)
- Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Amrish Puri
- Director: David Dhawan
- Writer: Anees Bazmee, Rumi Jaffery
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi stands as one of Salman Khan's most popular movies. The film narrates the tale of Sameer, a man who relocates to Goa and finds himself smitten with Rani. However, his romantic pursuits face interference when his roommate, Sunny, attempts to sabotage his chances of winning Rani's heart.
8. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)
- Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath
- Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Year of release: 1999
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Hum Saath Saath Hain, considered one of Salman Khan's best movies, depicts the story of a happy and loving family. However, their unity is tested when the matriarch, influenced by external forces, severs ties with her elder son and daughter-in-law.
9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
- Running Time: 3 hours 8 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kenneth Phillips
- Year of release: 1999
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a poignant tale unfolds as a newlywed man discovers that his wife harbors feelings for another man. He resolves to reunite his wife with her true love, embarking on a journey to Italy.
10. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)
- Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo
- Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Year of release: 1994
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, hailed as one of the best Salman Khan 90s movies, unfolds the enchanting love story of Prem and Nisha. Their blossoming romance faces a tragic setback with the untimely demise of Nisha's sister.
