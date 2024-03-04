10 Best Salman Khan movies that guarantee to entertain you

Bollywood's beloved bhaijaan, Salman Khan, started his acting journey in 1988 with a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. However, it was his breakthrough performance in the iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 that catapulted him to stardom. Since then, Salman has graced the silver screen with numerous critical and commercial successes, cementing his status as one of the industry's leading actors. With an immense and dedicated fan base spanning decades, Salman continues to captivate audiences with his charismatic performances. As we eagerly anticipate his future projects, let's take a nostalgic journey through some of the finest Salman Khan movies that are a must-watch.

10 Best Salman Khan movies you can’t afford to miss:



1. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delafrooz

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar, Neelesh Misra

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tiger Zinda Hai, one of the most popular movies of Salman Khan, stands as the second installment of the YRF spy universe. The film tells the tale of agents Tiger and Zoya, as they embark on a daring rescue mission to free nurses held captive in Iraq.

2. Sultan (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Sport/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sultan, one of the highly acclaimed Salman Khan movies, showcases the classic underdog narrative, chronicling the journey of a wrestler determined to stage a successful comeback despite facing insurmountable odds.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, V. Vijayendra Prasad

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bajrangi Bhaijaan earns its place among Salman Khan's top 10 movies, portraying the story of Pawan, a devout follower of Lord Hanuman. Pawan sets out on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family, navigating through numerous challenges along the way.

4. Kick (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

Writer: Sajid Nadiadwala, Rajat Arora, Keith Gomes

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In Kick, one of Salman Khan’s famous movies, the character Devi has a restless spirit, driven by an insatiable thirst for adventure. He makes the bold decision to part ways with his girlfriend, prioritizing his daring pursuits.

5. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Romance/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer: Kabir Khan, Aditya Chopra, Neelesh Misra

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ek Tha Tiger, one of the most loved Salman Khan action movies, introduces audiences to the character of RAW agent Tiger. Sent on a mission to Dublin, Tiger unexpectedly finds himself entangled in a whirlwind romance with Zoya, an ISI agent.

6. No Entry (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol

Director: Anees Bazmee

Writer: Anees Bazmee

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

No Entry, one of the renowned Salman movies, revolves around the intertwined lives of Kishan and Sunny, who find themselves caught in a web of chaos and confusion orchestrated by their womanizing friend, Prem.

7. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Amrish Puri

Director: David Dhawan

Writer: Anees Bazmee, Rumi Jaffery

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi stands as one of Salman Khan's most popular movies. The film narrates the tale of Sameer, a man who relocates to Goa and finds himself smitten with Rani. However, his romantic pursuits face interference when his roommate, Sunny, attempts to sabotage his chances of winning Rani's heart.

8. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Year of release: 1999

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Hum Saath Saath Hain, considered one of Salman Khan's best movies, depicts the story of a happy and loving family. However, their unity is tested when the matriarch, influenced by external forces, severs ties with her elder son and daughter-in-law.

9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Running Time: 3 hours 8 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Musical

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kenneth Phillips

Year of release: 1999

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a poignant tale unfolds as a newlywed man discovers that his wife harbors feelings for another man. He resolves to reunite his wife with her true love, embarking on a journey to Italy.

10. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Year of release: 1994

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, hailed as one of the best Salman Khan 90s movies, unfolds the enchanting love story of Prem and Nisha. Their blossoming romance faces a tragic setback with the untimely demise of Nisha's sister.

