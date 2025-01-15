Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani gets stranded at airport for hours due to THIS reason; star kid says, ‘Started 2025 with...’

Avantika Dassani, daughter of renowned actress Bhagyashree, faced an unexpected ordeal when a bomb threat disrupted her travel plans at Goa airport. Her flight to Mumbai was delayed by six hours, leaving her stranded. Sharing her experience online, she mentioned that her 2025 began with this unsettling incident.

Avantika Dassani shared a glimpse of the tense situation at Goa airport through her Instagram, posting a photo that captured security officers and airport staff inspecting an aircraft.

She wrote about the unsettling start to the year and mentioned, "So started 2025 with a bomb scare on our flight last night." The incident occurred on Monday when she was traveling back to Mumbai. Her flight was grounded after receiving a false bomb threat, causing significant delays.

Following extensive inspections, the flight that was initially scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at 10:30 p.m. eventually landed at 3:30 a.m.

According to a report by News18, a source revealed that the airline received an anonymous tip about a bomb on the flight, causing panic among passengers and crew involved in the operation. Following the alert, passengers were held at the airport, leading to widespread anxiety. Avantika’s family members were deeply concerned and hoped for her safe arrival in Mumbai.

Earlier, Bhagyashree, married to Himalaya Dassani, reflected on her enduring friendship with Salman Khan in an interview with Pinkvilla. She revealed that Salman Khan was the first to discover her relationship with Himalaya, thanks to a mutual connection between the two men.

During the filming of Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke in Ooty, he playfully teased her about her secret romance, breaking his usual demeanor. On a day when the media was present, he humorously serenaded her with the film’s title song, leaving her both amused and puzzled as she tried to maintain composure.

The actress further shared how Salman’s sudden change in behavior clued her in on his knowledge of her budding romance with Himalaya. She admitted feeling self-conscious around him, as she had hoped to keep the relationship under wraps.

Reflecting on those days, she credited Salman for his unwavering support, revealing that he stood by her and Himalaya through every challenge, even staying by their side from the start of their wedding preparations to the very end.

