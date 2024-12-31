When Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree thought he was flirting with her on set; ‘He would follow me around’

Salman Khan is admired for his humble and caring nature, and his co-stars always share anecdotes about the same in their interviews. Recently, Bhagyashree, who shared the screen space with the actor in his first film as a lead, Maine Pyar Kiya, recalled that the actor, who was always good with her, began behaving differently with her, and she felt that he was flirting. However, she later realized she was wrong, and they became good friends.

In a new interview on Kovid Gupta Films' YouTube channel, Bhagyashree recalled working with the superstar on the set of their first film in 1989. The actress shared that Salman Khan was always helpful and extremely good to her on set. But, he began behaving differently with her during the shoot of the iconic song, Dil Deewana. For instance, she felt he crossed a line when he used to come and sit with her and sing the song in her ear.

Adding to her confusion, the Dabangg actor began following her on set, repeatedly singing the same song. Consequently, the actress couldn't understand its cause until she realized his playful intentions.

Bhagyashree recalled, "He said, 'I know who you're in love with. Why don't you call Himalaya here?'" The actress was surprised by his response as she understood that he knew about her dating Himalaya Dasani and explained his different behavior.

The light-hearted moment soon became a strong friendship as Salman became her confidant. The Maine Pyar Kiya actress revealed that her family didn't attend her wedding to her now husband Himalaya Dasani. Yet, Salman and her debut film's director, Sooraj Barjatya, stood by her side and attended the wedding from her side.

She shared, "When we got married, Salman and Sooraj ji were the people from my side because my family didn't attend my wedding."

Maine Pyar Kiya, released in 1989, was a superior romantic musical film that marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya. It was Salman Khan's first film in a leading role and marked the debut of Bhagyashree. The film also starred Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in key roles.

