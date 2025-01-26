BIG TWIST in Saif Ali Khan case as accused’s fingerprints don’t match the ones found at his Bandra home

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Following the arrest of the key suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, Mumbai Police announced that they would use facial recognition to confirm if the Bangladeshi man seen in CCTV footage matches the arrested individual. However, recent reports reveal that the suspect's fingerprints do not match those found at the actor's Bandra residence. To verify further, police have sent additional samples for testing.

According to an NDTV report, the ongoing investigation has revealed that 19 sets of fingerprints recovered from the scene do not correspond with Shariful’s prints.

Sources have stated that the Mumbai Police sent the fingerprints to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for examination. The CID’s system-generated report confirmed the discrepancy, with the results showing no match. As a result, the police have sent additional samples for further testing to continue their investigation.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was reportedly attacked by a knife-wielding intruder inside his apartment on the 12th floor of the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra on the morning of January 16. The actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including one near his neck and spine, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries. He was discharged on January 21.

On January 19, the Mumbai Police apprehended the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, after CCTV footage captured the intruder on the building's staircase.

Advertisement

The accused, a Bangladeshi national, entered India illegally and claimed he was promised fake citizenship documents in exchange for money, which led to his burglary attempt at the actor's residence. Authorities are now searching for the person who allegedly made these promises.

To identify the suspect, the police sought assistance from Western Railway, using facial recognition technology to compare the intruder’s appearance with potential matches.

The footage of the suspect leaving the building was unclear, so this method was used to narrow down possible suspects. Although Shariful was arrested based on CCTV evidence, police are continuing their investigation to strengthen their case.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Did arrested suspect have 'additional' accomplices? Here's what police says