Saif Ali Khan Attack: Did arrested suspect have 'additional' accomplices? Here's what police says

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home, who stabbed him multiple times in what appeared to be an attempted robbery. Mohammad Shehzad, the Bangladeshi man accused of the assault, has been ordered to remain in police custody until January 29, 2025. During proceedings on Friday, Mumbai Police informed the court that they are investigating the potential involvement of an accomplice who may have assisted Shariful Islam in the failed robbery attempt.

According to a report by Indian Express, the police, in their remand application filed in the Bandra court, stated, "During investigation, it has been strongly suspected that the arrested accused may have additional accomplices, and an inquiry regarding this is underway with the arrested accused."

As reported by ANI, the court acknowledged significant progress in the case, emphasizing the need for further investigation into related matters. It noted that the offense is serious enough to be tried in a sessions court. The court stressed the importance of continued investigation to establish the accused’s innocence and determined that the notice under BNSS section 35 did not apply. Additionally, there was no indication that the arrest was unlawful.

The police informed the court that the suspect was not cooperating in identifying the source of the weapon used in the crime. They also mentioned the need for a facial recognition test using CCTV footage, which requires the accused to remain in custody. The police further revealed they had yet to receive the shoes worn by the suspect during the crime.

The police revealed that forensic analysis has been initiated, with clothes worn by the complainant, the victims, and other witnesses, as well as blood samples from the accused, being sent to the FSL.

They also seized the weapon used in the attack, along with Shariful’s clothing, mobile phone, SIM card, scarf, and a bag. The prosecutor emphasized the need to recover the shoes Shariful wore during the attack and identify the source of the weapon.

CCTV footage of Shariful at Saif Ali Khan’s residence and other locations around the city has been recovered, and the police are seeking a facial recognition match, as explained by prosecutor Prasad Joshi.

The police also want to investigate how Shariful obtained the mobile phone and SIM card found in his possession. Officers noted the discovery of a fake Aadhaar card bearing Shariful's photo under the name Vijay Das and are working to trace its source.

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by the intruder last week, suffered multiple stab wounds, including to his thoracic spine. After a violent altercation, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment. He was discharged six days later following surgery.

