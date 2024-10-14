8 Bollywood movies on Netflix featuring best songs to set the mood

Bollywood movies are incomplete without their songs. They play an important part in the storytelling, engage the viewers with the soulful melodies, and also add to the visual appeal. Netflix, a leading streaming service, offers a variety of films with catchy soundtracks. Here are some of the Bollywood movies on Netflix featuring the best songs to set the mood.

8 Bollywood movies on Netflix with an amazing playlist of songs:



1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 2016

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of the movies on Netflix with a blockbuster soundtrack. The music of the film is composed by Pritam, and the songs are placed exceptionally well. It tells the tale of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ayan’s one-sided love. Channa Mereya, Bulleya, The Breakup Song, Cutiepie, the title track, and other songs are popular to date.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is another Ranbir Kapoor movie on Netflix with music composed by Pritam. Badtameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, Ilahi, Dilliwaali Girlfriend, Subhanallah, Kabira, and Ghagra are all hit songs that are loved by the audience even today. They perfectly suit the coming-of-age story of the friend group and the love story of Bunny and Naina.

3. Student of the Year

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar

Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar Year of release: 2012

Student of the Year is a very special film that is available to watch on Netflix. It marked the debut of three of the most talented actors in the industry today. Vishal-Shekhar composed an amazing soundtrack to introduce Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra on the big screen. Ishq Wala Love, Radha, The Disco Song, Vele, Kukkad, and Ratta Maar got a positive reception.

4. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007

The music video of the song Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om is unmissable as it consists of numerous cameo appearances by Bollywood celebrities. Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om tells the entire story of the film beautifully. Apart from these, the songs Ajab Si, Dard-e-Disco, Main Agar Kahoon, Jag Soona Soona Lage, and Dhoom Taana are extremely catchy and keep you engaged during the film.

5. Rang De Basanti

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

2 hours 39 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten

Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi Year of release: 2006

Rang De Basanti is one of the films on Netflix with the best music albums of all time. Composed by AR Rahman, the title track will awaken your patriotic spirit while Luka Chuppi promises to move you to tears. Khoon Chala, Roobaroo, Paathshaala, Khalbali, Tu Bin Bataye, and more enhance the impact of the soulful film.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

3 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho has a soothing soundtrack that goes along with the heartwarming story perfectly. Shah Rukh Khan is his charming self in the title track, and the song’s sad version guarantees to make you emotional. The album composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy includes the beloved songs It's the Time To Disco, Kuch To Hua Hai, Pretty Woman, and Maahi Ve.

7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins

3 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

The soundtrack of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is exactly what the film’s title suggests. It will make you happy and also emotional. Bole Chudiyan, Suraj Hua Maddham, You Are My Soniya, Say Shava Shava, Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, Deewana Hai Dekho, the title track, and more are all iconic. They will ensure a rollercoaster ride of emotions while watching this family drama.

8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is another film on Netflix with one of the most loved music albums. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the title track, Koi Mil Gaya, Saajanji Ghar Aaye, Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, and others create a perfect mix. They highlight the romance, the heartbreak, and the friendship that is the core of the movie.

What are the other Bollywood movies on Netflix whose albums you love? Let us know in the comments below.

