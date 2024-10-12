Dussehra 2024: 7 Bollywood movies on Netflix that celebrate victory of good over evil

Today, October 12, 2024, marks the festival of Dussehra. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at some of the Hindi movies that perfectly capture the theme of the festival, which is the victory of good over evil. Netflix, a leading OTT service, offers a variety of such films on its platform. Here are some Bollywood movies on Netflix that showcase how good will always prevail over evil.

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix to watch this Dussehra weekend:



1. Fighter

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

2 hours 44 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Action/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Rishabh Sawhney

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Rishabh Sawhney Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Ramon Chibb, Siddharth Anand

Ramon Chibb, Siddharth Anand Year of release: 2024

Fighter is one of the recent Bollywood movies on Netflix. It shows the lives of Indian Air Force officers. The film follows the events of the 2019 Pulwama attack and the retaliation by India in the form of the Balakot airstrike. In Fighter, Hrithik Roshan’s Patty and his team successfully eliminate the terrorist Azhar Akhtar, played by Rishabh Sawhney.

2. Jawan

Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins

2 hours 49 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt Director: Atlee

Atlee Writer: Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan

Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan Year of release: 2023

The blockbuster film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, is one of the best examples of the triumph of good over evil. A jailer, Azad, and his girl gang fight the corrupt system in their unique way. While his father Vikram Rathore returns to take revenge from Kali, an arms dealer who is responsible for many injustices.

3. Sooryavanshi

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Writer: Rohit Shetty, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bhedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar

Rohit Shetty, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bhedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar Year of release: 2021

Sooryavanshi is one of the most popular action movies on Netflix. It is a big part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and features Akshay Kumar as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi. In the film, he strives to take down a terrorist organization and prevent a major attack in Mumbai. It makes for a perfect watch, especially ahead of the release of Singham Again, the next installment in the Universe.

4. Agneepath

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra Year of release: 2012

Agneepath is about the revenge of Hrithik Roshan’s character Vijay against the evil crime lord Kancha Cheena. Vijay wants to protect his family and wishes to bring justice to his late father. Packed with high-octane action and drama, Agneepath is a great example of the triumph of good over bad.

5. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007

Om Shanti Om is one of the most loved Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix. It follows the theme of reincarnation. Om, a junior artist, is in love with actress Shantipriya. She is betrayed by her husband and producer, Mukesh Mehra. Om takes rebirth and orchestrates a plan to exact his revenge and bring justice to Shanti. This film guarantees to provide you lots of entertainment in typical Bollywood fashion.

6. Main Hoon Na

Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins

2 hours 59 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi

Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi Year of release: 2004

Like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na is another entertaining masala film on Netflix. It revolves around Major Ram, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who goes to Darjeeling on an undercover mission. Ram poses as a college student to protect General Bakshi’s daughter from Raghavan, a terrorist. During this mission, he also gets a chance to meet his long-lost family.

7. A Wednesday

Running Time: 1 hour 43 mins

1 hour 43 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Aamir Bashir, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw

Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Aamir Bashir, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Year of release: 2008

A Wednesday is about a common man’s fight against injustice done in his country. In the film, a police commissioner receives an anonymous call from a person who threatens bombings in Mumbai unless four terrorists are freed. However, his purpose of getting them released is not an expected one. The engaging and thrilling narrative makes it a must-add on your watchlist.

Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix highlighting the victory of good over evil that are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below what you plan on watching this Dussehra.

