7 Bollywood movies on Netflix that capture the heartfelt bond between mothers and children

The bond between a mother and a child is one of the strongest connections two people can share. This beautiful relationship has been shown by Bollywood filmmakers in various movies. Netflix, a leading OTT platform, offers a variety of films focusing on the attachment between a mom and her kid, which would even be relatable for you. Here is a look at some of the Bollywood movies on Netflix that showcase the heartfelt bonding between mothers and their children.

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix highlighting the special connection between mothers and their children:



1. Darlings

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller

Comedy/Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya Year of release: 2022

We begin our list of Bollywood movies on Netflix that celebrate a mother-child bond with Darlings. The film revolves around Alia Bhatt’s character Badru, who is a victim of ab*se from her husband, Hamza. Shefali Shah plays the role of Shamshu, her mother, and supports her at every step. Their relationship is one of the highlights of this dark comedy.

2. Mom

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui

Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui Director: Ravi Udyawar

Ravi Udyawar Writer: Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar, Kona Venkat

Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar, Kona Venkat Year of release: 2017

In the movie Mom, Arya doesn’t wish to have a relationship with her stepmother Devki. A heinous crime happens with Arya, and Devki makes it her mission to punish the culprits. After Devki loses faith in the justice system, she takes the matter into her own hands. The film showcases the lengths a mother can go to protect her daughter.

3. Wake Up Sid

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

Wake Up Sid showcases a beautiful connection between Sid and his mother, played by Supriya Pathak. The film is about Sid, a lazy student who fails to pass college. His mother immensely pampers him, while he sometimes takes her for granted. However, when Aisha, the new girl in the city, teaches him the importance of responsibility, he mends his ways.

4. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007

Om Shanti Om shows the portrayal of a ‘filmy maa’ by Kirron Kher. She always believes in her son, Om, a junior artist. She is even sure that Om Kapoor is the reincarnation of her son and keeps waiting for him to come home. She also helps Om take his revenge. The duo’s bond is funny, playful, and extremely adorable.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 7 mins

3 hours 7 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most loved Hindi movies on Netflix. It follows the journey of Naina, an MBA student who lives in New York. There are many problems in her family life, but her mother, Jennifer, is her confidant and forever support. This mother-daughter duo is always there for each other, even in the most challenging situations.

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins

3 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

While Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham showcases various family relationships, the bond between Rahul and her mother Nandini shines through. She can sense her son even when she is miles away from him and will do anything for his happiness. Their separation and reunion sequences are guaranteed to move you to tears.

7. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

2 hours 56 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Family/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1999

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a must-watch family drama on Netflix. Mamta, the matriarch of the family, loves her three sons equally and never differentiates between them. However, a misunderstanding arises due to outside forces who try to manipulate her. She also worries for her daughter, whose life is filled with trouble.

Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix showcasing the special bond between mothers and their children that you love? Let us know in the comments below.

