7 Bollywood movies on Netflix with heartbreaking endings that will leave you in tears

Hindi movies with happy climaxes are loved by the audience and are a source of comfort for them. However, there have been various films with sad or bittersweet endings that have kept the viewers hooked and have managed to make them cry. Netflix, a leading streaming service, offers many such films. Here are some must-watch Bollywood movies with heartbreaking endings that will bring you to tears.

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix whose endings are ultimate tearjerkers:



1. Amar Singh Chamkila

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Biographical/Drama/Musical

Biographical/Drama/Musical Movie Star Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali

Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali Year of release: 2024

Amar Singh Chamkila is one of the recent Bollywood movies on Netflix. The film is based on the lives of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his singer wife, Amarjot Kaur. It has received a lot of acclaim for its direction, music, and acting performances. After following Chamkila’s rise to fame, the climax showcases the assassination of the couple, which remains a mystery.

2. The Sky Is Pink

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Director: Shonali Bose

Shonali Bose Writer: Shonali Bose, Nilesh Maniyar

Shonali Bose, Nilesh Maniyar Year of release: 2019

The Sky Is Pink is one of the most heart-wrenching films on Netflix. It is based on a true story. The story is told from the point of view of Aisha from the afterlife. The film is about the relationship between her parents and how it is affected when she is diagnosed with a terminal illness. It is a rollercoaster ride of emotions with a bittersweet ending that will surely make you cry.

3. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 2016

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a heartbreaking story about one-sided love. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ayan meets Anushka Sharma’s Alizeh and falls in love with her. However, she doesn’t return his feelings and only considers him a friend. The ending of the romantic drama showed Alizeh having a terminal medical condition.

4. Agneepath

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra Year of release: 2012

Agneepath is an action-packed film that follows the revengeful journey of Hrithik Roshan’s Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. He wishes to bring justice to his father and punish Kancha Cheena, the culprit responsible for crimes against his family. While Vijay fulfills his mission, he also succumbs to his injuries in the climax. This gives the audience a bittersweet ending.

5. Rang De Basanti

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

2 hours 39 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten

Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi Year of release: 2006

Rang De Basanti is one of the most popular Hindi movies on Netflix. It is about a group of college students who take a step towards bringing about positive change in the country. The film showcases how the patriotic spirit awakens within them as they shoot for a documentary about freedom fighters. They do not have a happy ending when they rebel but leave a huge impact behind.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

3 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most beautiful love stories on Netflix. Aman, who lives his life to the fullest, decides to help Naina, who has many family problems. Happiness enters Naina’s life, and she falls in love with Aman. However, he has a fatal disease and sacrifices his love. He helps Rohit, Naina’s best friend, to win her heart.

7. Dil Se

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Writer: Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia Year of release: 1998

Dil Se is another Shah Rukh Khan movie on Netflix with a tragic ending. It follows the story of Amar, who meets a mysterious woman and starts to develop feelings for her. She is hiding a huge secret, and he gets entangled in the mess with her. They do not get their happily ever after.

Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix with sad endings that you frequently watch? Let us know in the comments below.

