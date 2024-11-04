7 heartwarming movies on Netflix for beginners exploring Bollywood

Are you new to Bollywood movies, or do you have a friend that is unfamiliar with Hindi cinema but wants to discover it? Then you’re at the perfect place, as this piece has a list of beginner-friendly titles available on Netflix. These include some classics as well as some recent films that have a feel-good vibe. Check out some of the heartwarming movies on Netflix for beginners exploring Bollywood.

7 heartwarming movies on Netflix to add to your watchlist to discover the magic of Bollywood:



1. Laapataa Ladies

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Writer: Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami

Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami Year of release: 2024

Laapataa Ladies is one of the latest Bollywood movies on Netflix. The film is about two brides who get exchanged on a train. It follows their journey of self-discovery. Laapataa Ladies has received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience. The comedy drama is even India’s official entry to the 97th Academy Awards. Thus, it makes for a good choice if you’re unfamiliar with Hindi cinema.

2. Dear Zindagi

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2016

Advertisement

Dear Zindagi is another heartwarming movie on Netflix. It is about a young girl, Kaira, who is facing struggles in her personal and professional lives. Still dealing with childhood trauma, she decides to take the help of a psychologist. Dr. Jug’s life lessons promise to touch your hearts, and there is no better way to start exploring Bollywood movies than with Dear Zindagi.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

Another perfect beginner-friendly Bollywood movie is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This cult classic has everything from romance to drama, humor, music, and emotions. The film is about Naina, a studious girl going on a life-changing trip and finding love in Bunny, who has only time for his career.

Advertisement

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Adventure Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is one of the most popular Bollywood movies. It is a complete package as the story unfolds about the three friends, who travel to Spain for a bachelor trip. The film is a celebration of friendship and will also give you major wanderlust goals.

5. Wake Up Sid

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

When on the lookout for movies on Netflix to introduce your friend to Bollywood, Wake Up Sid is another excellent choice. It is a coming-of-age story about Sid, a spoiled guy, who learns the value of responsibility from Aisha, the new girl in Mumbai. Fans are mesmerized to this date with the way their friendship gradually turned into love.

Advertisement

6. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007

Om Shanti Om is a quintessential Hindi movie that also goes behind the scenes of the industry. One of the biggest reasons to watch this movie is Shah Rukh Khan, who is among the most popular celebrities in India and across the world. He plays the role of Om, who is reincarnated so he could take revenge. The song Deewangi Deewangi, which features a number of Bollywood stars, is like the cherry on top.

7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins

3 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is another heartwarming movie on Netflix that will take the viewer on an emotional ride. It stars the iconic onscreen jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, along with a number of the famous Indian actors. It explores the dynamics of the Raichand family and has a heartwarming climax with a sweet reunion. K3G is an evergreen film, which will be a perfect choice if you’re new to Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

Are there any other heartwarming Bollywood movies on Netflix that you would recommend to a beginner? Let us know your suggestions in the comments below.

ALSO READ: What to watch in November 2024: Ajay Devgn's Singham Again to Varun Dhawan, Samantha’s Citadel: Honey Bunny; 15 movies and series releasing this month