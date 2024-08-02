EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kapoor to play Indra Dev in Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, and Yash as Ravan

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana is among the most anticipated films of Indian Cinema as the producers, DNEG, have pulled off a mega-casting coup by getting together Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol to play the parts of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman and Ravan. The film went on floors in March 2024 and the team has been shooting non-stop at a studio in Mumbai. Planned as a two-part mega-budget saga, the first installment of Ramayana is expected to conclude by the end of 2024, with the makers aiming to release the film in second half of 2026.

Kunal Kapoor to play Indra Dev in Ramayana

Earlier in the week, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kunal Kapoor has come on board Ramayana, and the actor has already started prep work for his role. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Kunal Kapoor plays the part of Indra Dev in Ramayana. “Kunal Kapoor will start shooting for his part in August and the actor is excited to play the part of Indra Dev. The actor understands that it’s a big responsibility, and is excited to embark on this journey,” revealed a source close to the development.

Ramayana Announcement video on the way

The source further added that Kunal Kapoor is the latest addition to the already rich ensemble cast of Ramayana, which has got together some of the most talented names of the Indian Film Industry. While the shoot for Ramayana is going on in full swing, the makers are yet to officially announce. According to our sources, the official announcement of Ramayana is expected to be made in October (Dussehra)/November 2024 (Diwali) with a big video asset. “A film as big and as pure as Ramayana will get the announcement it deserves. The makers are working on a visually rich asset to present their work of passion to the audience,” the source added.

Advertisement

Ramayana is produced by DNEG and the makers have roped in Oscar Winners, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer to score the background score and music album of the film. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is among the most anticipated feature films of all time and is expected to scale new heights upon its release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana is a two-part saga with a simultaneous shoot of 350 days with Ranbir, Yash, Sai and Sunny