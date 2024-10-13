Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan and more mourn as Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Alia Bhatt wants to have ‘more babies’ with Ranbir Kapoor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The passing week was a roller-coaster ride in the tinsel town with so many happenings. While we lost some of the celebrated figures of the nation, several Bollywood celebrities buzzed the internet with their achievements and revelations. Before jumping on the next week, let’s take a quick look at the top newsmakers of the week.

Here are the top 6 Newsmakers Of The Week

1. NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed on October 12, 2024, by three shooters. Infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed the responsibility behind the killings. Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan and more, mourned the unfortunate demise of the veteran politician.

2. Alia Bhatt wants to have ‘more babies’ with Ranbir Kapoor

While speaking with IMDb for their Icons Only segment, Alia Bhatt discussed her personal and professional aspirations. She said, "Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

3. Shraddha Kapoor confirms being in a relationship

Months after her alleged breakup with Rahul Mody, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she is in a relationship. While speaking to Cosmopolitan India, she said, "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or traveling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together."

4. Jackie Shroff’s first look from Varun Dhawan’s Baby John revealed

Jackie Shroff’s rugged and fierce look as the antagonist from Varun Dhawan’s Baby John was revealed by the makers. In the exciting video, Jackie even calls him ‘Babbar Sher’ raising anticipation amongst fans.

5. Bollywood celebrities mourn the demise of Ratan Tata

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday i.e. October 9, 2024, after battling age-related ailments. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, and Amitabh Bachchan amongst others mourned his demise on their respective social media handles.

6. Mithun Chakraborty honored with the Dada Phalke Award

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was honored with the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award during the 70th National Awards; presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The special event was organized on October 8, 2024, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

