Bollywood Newswrap, August 26: Akshay Kumar to have solo film in Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree 2? Alia, Sharvari leave for Alpha's Kashmir schedule

Let's take a look at what happened on August 26 in B-Town. There has been a buzz about Akshay Kumar having a solo film in Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree 2. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has left for the Kashmir shoot schedule for her upcoming movie, Alpha.

1. Akshay Kumar to have a solo film after a cameo in Stree 2?

Stree 2 is creating quite an uproar at the box office. While the lead stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, headlined the recently released horror comedy, Akshay Kumar's cameo appearance was one of the film's highlights. Now, the makers of Stree 2 are likely to bring Akshay's standalone film to Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt teased by hinting that they have plans for every character in the universe irrespective of their screen time. He told India Today that Akshay's cameo might be stretched into a full-fledged role.

In the second half of Stree 2, Akshay was introduced as the only living member of the Sarkata bloodline. In Amar Kaushik's directorial, Khiladi Kumar appeared as the leader of a hospital treating mentally disabled patients.

2. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leave for Alpha shoot in Kashmir, Raha joins

On August 26, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who are gearing up for their upcoming film, Alpha, were spotted at Kalinga Airport in Mumbai. Alia and Sharvari jetted off to Kashmir as the stars will soon begin the shoot of the YRF spy universe. Both actresses opted for casual wear while serving fashion goals.

Alia was accompanied by her daughter, Raha at the airport. The mother-daughter duo twinned their hair buns as they headed to Kashmir. The munchkin looked super cute in her mom's arms. Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will soon join Alia and Sharvari in the Kashmir schedule.

3. Mira Kapoor celebrates daughter Misha's 8th birthday; calls brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter 'Chachi 420'

On August 26, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turned 8. Mom Mira dropped a few glimpses of Misha's 'bling' themed birthday celebration on Instagram. Mira's brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter, joined her at the bash.

In one of the pictures posted on an Instagram story, Mira and Ishaan posed for the camera together. Ishaan wore a shiny pink hat, quirky heart-shaped glasses, and a beaded necklace. Their faces were covered with various stickers. "With Chachi 420 @ishaankhatter," read her caption.

4. Priyanka Chopra drops her brother Siddharth Chopra's hastakshar and ring ceremony pics

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra, who recently attended her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities in Mumbai, dropped pictures from his hastakshar and ring ceremony. In one of the photos on Instagram, PeeCee can be seen posing with soon-to-be-married couple, Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya along with her mom, Madhu Chopra. The second photo is a throwback picture that features Priyanka, Siddharth, and their late dad, Ashok Chopra.

The global icon penned a heartwarming note and added that Siddharth and Neelam were "blessed" on the actress' father's birth anniversary. "And they did it..." read the caption.

5. Ananya Panday reveals her most relatable moment from Call Me Bae

On August 26, Ananya Panday, who will next be seen in the comedy-drama series Call Me Bae, participated in the Q&A session on Instagram. Ananya was asked about her most relatable moment from the show. To which, which she mentioned "sisterhood". The actress went for dinner with her BAEs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor yesterday.

