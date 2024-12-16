Bollywood Newswrap, December 16: Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away; Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser date revealed and more

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of death.

Today, December 16, 2024, was filled with both exciting and heartbreaking news from the film industry. If you missed anything, don't worry—this newswrap covers the top headlines of the day. From the demise of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain to the revelation of Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser release date, here's everything that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 16, 2024:

1. Legendary tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain passes away at 73, family confirms

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco on December 16, 2024, due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as confirmed by his family in an official statement. Hussain, celebrated for his exceptional talent, gained global recognition for taking his craft worldwide. His passing was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who represents the family, according to ANI.

2. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy holiday season as they attend Morgan Stewart McGraw's Christmas dinner in the US

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival. Afterward, the couple returned to the U.S. to continue their holiday celebrations. They made a stylish appearance at their friend Morgan Stewart McGraw's Christmas dinner.

3. Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par wraps shooting; film now set for post-production: Report

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most highly anticipated films in Bollywood, starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Darsheel Safary. Aamir recently shared an update on the project, confirming that the film is scheduled for release in mid-2025. It has now been reported that the shooting has been completed, and the movie is moving into post-production.

4. Sajid Nadiadwala’s special gift for Salman Khan fans; Sikandar Teaser on SK’s birthday

Salman Khan has been busy filming for Sikandar, a Sajid Nadiadwala-produced action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is currently in the final stages of production, with plans to complete shooting by January 2025. Fans have been eagerly awaiting more updates, Now, Pinkvilla confirmed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala will surprise fans with a special teaser for the film on Salman Khan's 59th birthday.

5. Salman Khan’s Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna says their conversations will stay secret forever; 'It's important to hold…’

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna in a recent interview, spoke about her relationship and bond with Salman Khan, stating, "Whatever Salman sir and I discuss will always stay between us. I believe it’s important to cherish these connections without making a show of them."

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Legendary tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain passes away at 73, family confirms