Legendary Tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain passes away at 73, family confirms
The tabla maestro passed away in San Francisco due to a lung-related condition, specifically idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an official statement from his family confirmed on Monday, December 16, 2024. Ustad Zakir Hussain became a world-renowned tabla maestro by taking his unique skill across borders. ANI confirmed his passing, as stated by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who represents the family.
ANI confirmed the news and wrote, "Zakir Hussain, one of the world’s most transcendent musicians, has passed away at the age of 73 - confirms Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family."
The Indian artist earned accolades at several prestigious international award ceremonies and was honored with the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India in 2023. Zakir Hussain's fans were deeply concerned when news of his deteriorating health made headlines. It breaks our hearts to report that one of the greatest tabla players of all time is no longer with us.
Apparently, the 73-year-old musician had been experiencing blood pressure issues. As a result, his family admitted him to a reputed hospital for treatment of serious health ailments. Tragically, despite the efforts of the medical team and the prayers of his millions of fans, the artist passed away.
Born to legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain was a multi-talented artist who wore many hats, including composer, percussionist, music producer, and film actor.
In 2009, at the 51st Grammy Awards, Hussain won the Grammy in the Contemporary World Music Album category for his collaborative album Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart, Sikiru Adepoju, and Giovanni Hidalgo. Earlier this year, on February 4, 2024, Hussain received three awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
The legendary artist also collaborated with American musician Mickey Hart on the world music album Planet Drum, which was nominated for a Grammy.
In the 2024 action thriller film Monkey Man, directed and produced by Dev Patel in his directorial debut, Zakir Hussain appeared as a tabla maestro. Married to Antonia Minnecola, Hussain is survived by his two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.
