Bollywood Newswrap, December 18: Laapataa Ladies out of Oscars 2025 race; Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional confession about avoiding media and more

Today, December 18, 2024, was filled with exciting news from the film industry. If you missed anything, don't worry—this newswrap covers the day's top headlines. From Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies failing to secure a spot in the Oscars 2025 shortlist to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's tentatively titled Arjun Ustara's release date; here's everything that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 18, 2024:

1. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies out of Oscars 2025 race as Academy announces shortlist

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies (renamed Lost Ladies) did not secure a spot on the Oscars 2025 shortlist for Best International Feature. The list was revealed on December 17, 2024.

2. The Roshans: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan’s Netflix docu-series to release on THIS date

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan have come together for an exciting new project. The much-awaited Netflix docu-series, The Roshans, was officially revealed in December 2024.

This series will highlight the enduring legacy of the Roshan family in the film industry. Along with a fresh poster, the release date has been confirmed for January 17, 2025.

3. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s Arjun Ustara with Vishal Bhardwaj to go on floors; makers announce release date

In September 2024, it was announced that actor Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj would be collaborating once again on a film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, with Triptii Dimri also joining the cast.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film, tentatively titled Arjun Ustara, is scheduled to begin filming on January 6, 2025. The filmmakers have now confirmed the start date and revealed that the movie will be released on December 5, 2025.

4. When Shah Rukh Khan made emotional confession about avoiding media due to Aryan Khan's case, recalls paparazzo

Shah Rukh Khan went through a challenging time in 2021 when his son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in connection with the Cordelia cruise drugs bust in Mumbai. Although Aryan was later cleared of all charges, the incident left a profound emotional impact on Shah Rukh.

In a recent interview, paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared that Shah Rukh made a heartfelt confession about his decision to stay away from the media, explaining that while he didn’t want to avoid the press, "I am also a father, and whatever went wrong in the media" had deeply affected him.

5. Oscars 2025: Laapataa Ladies producers express disappointment as film couldn't make it to shortlist

Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars 2025, unfortunately, did not make it to the shortlist. In their statement, the producers expressed their disappointment but remained optimistic, framing it as a step forward rather than an ending.

