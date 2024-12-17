Bollywood Newswrap, December 17: Aamir Khan on Laapataa Ladies' Oscar hopes; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' pre-Christmas moments with Malti and more

Today, December 17, 2024, was filled with exciting news from the film industry. If you missed anything, don't worry—this newswrap covers the top headlines of the day. From Aamir Khan talking about the significance of Laapataa Ladies winning an Oscar to Shahid Kapoor reportedly starting preparation for Arjun Ustara, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's pre-Christmas moments with Malti Marie, here's everything that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 17, 2024:

1. Aamir Khan says India would go ‘ballistic’ if Laapataa Ladies wins Oscars

With Laapataa Ladies chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars, Aamir Khan’s film has become the talk of the town. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on the impact of winning an Oscar for India. He shared that such a win would send Indians 'ballistic,' as the country has long awaited an Academy Award for an Indian film.

2. Heeramandi 2: Sanjeeda Shaikh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial's second season will be ‘bigger and better’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar garnered widespread praise from fans and critics alike for its star-studded first season. The anticipation for the Netflix show's second season has been building ever since its announcement. Recently, Sanjeeda Shaikh, who played Waheeda, shared an exciting update, revealing that the actors are prepared, promising a “bigger and better” return.

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pre-Christmas celebration at home is all things love, don’t miss little cricketer Malti

The holiday season has begun, and Priyanka Chopra, our beloved Desi Girl, knows how to celebrate in style. She and Nick Jonas welcomed the festivities with love at their home. Priyanka shared glimpses on social media, featuring her husband, their adorable daughter Malti Marie in a sporty look, and their furry friends.

4. Kriti Sanon joins rumored beau Kabir Bahia for family wedding in Dubai; hangs out with MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi

Kriti Sanon has long been reportedly linked romantically to businessman Kabir Bahia. Their Greece vacation photos previously caused a stir online. After celebrating Diwali together, Kriti shared a touching birthday wish for him. Recently, the actress attended a family wedding in Dubai alongside Kabir and was spotted mingling with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni.

5. Shahid Kapoor will slide into ‘edgy nasty gangster of 90s’ for Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara?

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to kickstart 2025 on a high note. Having completed the shoot for his upcoming film Deva, which he described as “dark” and “menacing,” the actor is now diving into preparations for Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara. Shahid hinted at embracing the role of an “edgy, nasty 90s gangster,” leaving fans excited for his next transformation.

