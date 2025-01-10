Bollywood Newswrap, January 10: Hrithik Roshan celebrates birthday with Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and more; Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli arrive in Mumbai

Today, January 10, 2025, was another happening day in the film industry. From Hrithik Roshan celebrating his birthday with Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, and more to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arriving in Mumbai, this newswrap contains all the important stories of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 10, 2025:

1. Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 51st birthday with friends and family

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 51st birthday today. Zayed Khan shared an inside picture from the party in which Hrithik was seen posing with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The War 2 actor's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, were all present.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli land in Mumbai

The paparazzi spotted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they exited the private airport in Mumbai today. The cricketer waved at the paps, but his wife didn't pose and hid under an umbrella.

3. Rashmika Mandanna sustains gym injury

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Rashmika Mandanna met with an injury in the gym. This has temporarily halted the shoots of her upcoming films, which include Sikandar and Thama. She has been recovering well by taking rest.

4. Aaman Devgan to star in horror comedy Jhalak

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, will star in a horror comedy titled Jhalak. Devgn Films and Panorama Studios are reuniting for this project after the success of the supernatural thriller Shaitaan.

5. Triptii Dimri reveals if she would date an actor

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri shared that she didn’t think she could date an actor. She believed that an actor’s life was a busy one. Triptii mentioned that if one person had such a demanding job, then the other’s should be flexible.

